Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

