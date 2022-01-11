Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $81.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. Banc of California posted sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $275.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

NYSE BANC opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

