Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology also reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

UBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 19,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,027. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

