Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.26). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 35.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 856,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Amyris by 59.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amyris by 46.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Amyris has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

