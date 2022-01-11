Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $789.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $800.10 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $648.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $169,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,399 shares of company stock worth $222,487,345. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

