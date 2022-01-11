Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,004. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

