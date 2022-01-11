Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $1.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,990. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.