Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $441.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.90 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.