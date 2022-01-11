Zacks: Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 279,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

