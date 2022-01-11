Zacks: Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $70.50 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

