Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 5,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,291. The company has a market capitalization of $399.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.78. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

