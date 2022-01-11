Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

