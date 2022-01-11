Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

