Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Brookline Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $156,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

