Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on GBNH. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $4.11 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.