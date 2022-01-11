Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.06 Million

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $854.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $875.21 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

