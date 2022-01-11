Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

