Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. State Street reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. 101,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $102.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.