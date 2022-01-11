Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $4.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 410.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $17.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

