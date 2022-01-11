Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $14,498,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UP opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

