Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will announce $10.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.55 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $37.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million.

AIP has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AIP traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31. Arteris has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

