Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.50. 30,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,010,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,777,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

