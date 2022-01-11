Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

