Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 2,965,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,604. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.