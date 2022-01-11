Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KMPH opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in KemPharm in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 92,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

