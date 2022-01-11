Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 1,780,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,243. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

