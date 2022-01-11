Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

