Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $709.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.50 million and the lowest is $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.30. 7,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

