Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

MBUU stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.