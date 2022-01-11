Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Sell

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Snap has been benefiting from improving user engagement, particularly in the 13-34-year-old demography, which is expanding its advertiser base. Strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, Discover content and Shows is driving user growth. Additionally, expanding Snap original show content, as well as new features like Spotlight, Cartoon Lens and Bitmoji for Games is expected to boost active user engagement in the near term. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Snap has been facing supply-chain issues and threat of losing advertising partners from privacy changes that Apple implemented on its iOS platform earlier this year. Increasing investments in content, AR-lenses and marketing may hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, stiff competition for ad dollars from Meta Platforms is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.01.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 822,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,537,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

