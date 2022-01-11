Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to “Buy”

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

