Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

TCPC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $786.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

