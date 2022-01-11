Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $325.59 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $141.51 or 0.00331262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $325.59 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00131489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00084017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 13,503,525 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

