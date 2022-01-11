ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $228,400.94

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $228,400.94 and $276,186.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

