Zenvia Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 18th

Zenvia’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Zenvia had issued 11,538,462 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,006 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of Zenvia’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ZENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

