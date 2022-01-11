ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Tops $359,126.85

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $359,126.85 and $72.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00209769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042349 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00038001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.82 or 0.00489915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076940 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

