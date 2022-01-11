Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 216,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zhongchao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

