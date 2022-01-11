Zilla Price Hits $0.0030 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $179,234.95 and approximately $209.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

