Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.