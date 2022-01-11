Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $350.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.74.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $275.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

