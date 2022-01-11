ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 374.4% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $925,589.31 and $68,174.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00439954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

