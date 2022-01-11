ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 147,932 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

