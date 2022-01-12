$0.01 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

CDAY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,533. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

