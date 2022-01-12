-$0.02 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.15). Viasat posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viasat by 42.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 265,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.94 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.