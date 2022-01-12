-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,976,385 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTGN stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

