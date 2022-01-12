-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

ONCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

