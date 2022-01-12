$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ChampionX by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ChampionX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,947. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

