$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

FHN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 101,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,387 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

