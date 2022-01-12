$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

