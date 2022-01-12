$1.01 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 71,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,979. The firm has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

